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Farm Fest VIntage Fair

Farm Fest VIntage Fair

Join us for a huge tag sale to benefit the Woodstock Farm Festival and their Market Bucks program, a mutual aid initiative to increases food access in our community. Expect vintage clothing and other secondhand gems, housewares, shoes, and much more! We'll be having a First Look Party on Friday with light refreshments and music, admission $15. The sale is FREE the rest of the weekend.
Price:

$15 Friday for First Look Party, FREE the rest of the weekend
5:00pm - 7:30pm Friday
10am-6pm Saturday
10am-4pm Sunday

Woodstock Elementary School
05:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Woodstock Farm Festival
woodstockfarmfest@gmail.com
www.woodstockfarmfestival.org
Woodstock Elementary School
8 W. Hurley Road
Woodstock, New York 12498
8459015970
reynoldsmer@gmail.com
www.woodstockfarmfestival.org