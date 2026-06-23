Farm Fest VIntage Fair

Join us for a huge tag sale to benefit the Woodstock Farm Festival and their Market Bucks program, a mutual aid initiative to increases food access in our community. Expect vintage clothing and other secondhand gems, housewares, shoes, and much more! We'll be having a First Look Party on Friday with light refreshments and music, admission $15. The sale is FREE the rest of the weekend.

Price:

$15 Friday for First Look Party, FREE the rest of the weekend

5:00pm - 7:30pm Friday

10am-6pm Saturday

10am-4pm Sunday