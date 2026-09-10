Fall Architecture Opening | TAELON7: Limbo Engawa And Michael Meredith And Hilary Sample: A Dome With Four Oculi

On Saturday, September 19, beginning at 2 PM, Art Omi presents the opening reception for Limbo Engawa and A Dome With Four Occuli.

The opening reception invites guests to experience Limbo Engawa and A Dome With Four Occuli in the landscape of Art Omi and to engage with the pieces' relationship to site, material, and environment. The event brings together artists, architects, curators, collectors, and cultural practitioners around a shared interest in contemporary architectural practice and new forms of spatial experience.

Opening the afternoon TAELON7: Limbo Engawa at 2 PM

TAELON7: Limbo Engawa marks the Hudson Valley debut of a cross-continental commission between Art Omi and Accra's Limbo Museum. Designed by architect Juergen Benson-Strohmayer of TAELON7, the project was first presented at Limbo Museum in Accra, Ghana, this past March, where it was installed on the museum's unfinished concrete structure. For its Art Omi presentation, the installation has been reconfigured as a freestanding landscape pavilion, reimagined in response to the fields, wetlands, and woods of the Hudson Valley.

Followed by Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample: A Dome with Four Oculi at 3 PM

Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample: A Dome with Four Oculi brings the architecture studio MOS to Art Omi with an aluminum-shingled dome — part shrunken Pantheon, part misplaced silo top — built as a place to sit, gather, and look outward across the park.

The opening will be celebrated with three musical performances presented inside A Dome with Four Oculi:

Work by Jason Treuting, performed by Ji Hye and Sō Percussion

Work by Christian Quiñones and Charlotte Mundy, performed by the artists

Work by Donnacha Dennehy, performed by Ji Hye and Sō Percussion

Together, the two openings launch Art Omi’s fall architecture programming, bringing newly commissioned, site-responsive work by two different practices into conversation across the park.

Free and open to all ages. RSVP appreciated. Walk-ins always welcome.