Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk
Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk
Join Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, NRM’s Chief Curator, for a gallery talk about Bill Watterson’s art and creative process, the history of the comics, and the other cartoonists who inspired Watterson including George Herriman (Krazy Kat) and Charles Schulz (Peanuts).
This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.
Limited space: reservations recommended.
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/exploring-calvin-and-hobbes-curatorial-gallery-talk-2/
Norman Rockwell Museum
$20 plus admission; $10 Members Upper-level Members get free tickets: 2 for Gallery Guild Level and 4 for Artist’s Forum Level.
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
Artist Group Info
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183Stockbridge, Massachusetts