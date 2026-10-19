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Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes

Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes

Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 118 Elliot Gallery
Brattleboro VT

5 pm College & HS Ensembles

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at VJC:

11 am- 5 pm: College & HS Ensembles &
Clinic w/ Elena Pinderhughes

7:30-10 pm: Elena Ayodele Pinderhughes
Headliner Concert

Elena Pinderhughes is one of the leading flutists of her generation. An award-winning flutist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, Pinderhughes moves effortlessly between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and orchestral music, redefining the flute as a leading voice.

She has collaborated with a range of artists including Herbie Hancock, Chief Adjuah, Robert Glasper Esperanza Spalding.

Sponsored by Diana Bingham,Baker Sisters.

Friday evening concerts- free, donations accepted at door
Saturday daytime activities- free

Saturday night concert:
$25+ general admission (sliding scale)
https://vtjazz.org/calendar/elena-pinderhughes/

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1
eugene@vtjazz.org
www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro, VT 05301

Vermont Jazz Center
$25-55
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Jazz Center
802 254 9088
info@vtjazz.org
http://www.vtjazz.org
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
802 254 9088
info@vtjazz.org
http://www.vtjazz.org