Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 118 Elliot Gallery

Brattleboro VT

5 pm College & HS Ensembles

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at VJC:

11 am- 5 pm: College & HS Ensembles &

Clinic w/ Elena Pinderhughes

7:30-10 pm: Elena Ayodele Pinderhughes

Headliner Concert

Elena Pinderhughes is one of the leading flutists of her generation. An award-winning flutist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, Pinderhughes moves effortlessly between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and orchestral music, redefining the flute as a leading voice.

She has collaborated with a range of artists including Herbie Hancock, Chief Adjuah, Robert Glasper Esperanza Spalding.

Sponsored by Diana Bingham,Baker Sisters.

Friday evening concerts- free, donations accepted at door

Saturday daytime activities- free

Saturday night concert:

$25+ general admission (sliding scale)

https://vtjazz.org/calendar/elena-pinderhughes/

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1

eugene@vtjazz.org

www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro, VT 05301