Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes
Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes
Emerging Artist Festival featuring Elena Pinderhughes
Friday, November 6, 2026 at 118 Elliot Gallery
Brattleboro VT
5 pm College & HS Ensembles
Saturday, November 7, 2026 at VJC:
11 am- 5 pm: College & HS Ensembles &
Clinic w/ Elena Pinderhughes
7:30-10 pm: Elena Ayodele Pinderhughes
Headliner Concert
Elena Pinderhughes is one of the leading flutists of her generation. An award-winning flutist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, Pinderhughes moves effortlessly between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and orchestral music, redefining the flute as a leading voice.
She has collaborated with a range of artists including Herbie Hancock, Chief Adjuah, Robert Glasper Esperanza Spalding.
Sponsored by Diana Bingham,Baker Sisters.
Friday evening concerts- free, donations accepted at door
Saturday daytime activities- free
Saturday night concert:
$25+ general admission (sliding scale)
https://vtjazz.org/calendar/elena-pinderhughes/
Donations for livestream welcome.
For accessibility support please call in advance.
802 254 9088 ext. 1
eugene@vtjazz.org
www.vtjazz.org
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro, VT 05301