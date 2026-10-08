East Greenbush Community Library to Host “Eddy Hawthorne Ridge Presents Night at the Library” Fundraiser on Saturday, October 24

The East Greenbush Community Library is excited to announce “Eddy Hawthorne Ridge’s Night at the Library,” a vibrant evening of local arts, entertainment, and community spirit, taking place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at 10 Community Way, East Greenbush, NY.

This special after-hours event transforms the library into a lively cultural space, featuring:

• 🎨 Pre-Event: Art after Dark painting experience from 5:00-6:00 with Lisa D'Adamo Weinstein (materials provided)

• 🖼️ Silent auction of original artwork created by local artists

• 🎁 Raffle Mania of themed gift baskets and gift certificates for goods and services donated by area businesses

• 🍽️ Tasty food and drink from The Healthy Cafe, The Doggy Bag, Hawthorne Ridge, and Nine Pin

• 🎶 Live entertainment from Melanie Chirignan and friends performing classical

adaptations of popular music

“Eddy Hawthorne Ridge’s Night at the Library” is more than just a fundraiser—it's a celebration of community creativity and support for the East Greenbush Community Library’s programs and services.

“This event is a celebration of our community’s creativity and generosity,” said Julie Ann Price, Friends’ President. “We’re thrilled to bring together local artists, businesses, and residents for a truly special evening. When you support Eddy Hawthorne Ridge’s Night at the Library, you’re not just attending a fun evening—you’re fueling imagination, literacy, and lifelong learning in our community.”

General Admission: $30.