DVP Benefit Day at the Brooklyn Cyclones

Sunday, August 2, 2026 | 2pm | Maimonides Park

Grab all your friends and family for a sunny afternoon with the Brooklyn Cyclones to support survivors of domestic violence and their children!

Purchase by July 26 to secure your spot – all tickets include game-day giveaways and infield seating with fellow supporters, staff, and friends. Proceeds go directly to DVP’s programs helping NYC families achieve safety and well-being.

Available ticket options:

MVP

$100 – The ultimate in goodwill: Two seats for you and a guest in our prime supporter section, plus sponsors a DVP family to attend in our survivor section.

Gold Glove Level

$45 – Get one, give one! Includes a prime seat within our supporter section for you, plus underwrites a ticket for a DVP client or their child to sit in our survivor section.

Silver Slugger Level

$30 – Grab a spot for yourself and friends: Single tickets in our supporter section.

Pinch Hitter Level

$30 – Can't attend the game? Select this option to pay for a DVP client or their child to receive a ticket!

Tickets will be emailed within 48 hours of the game day. For any questions, please contact Kristen McGuire at kmcguire@urbanjustice.org or 646.923.8367.