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Down by the Riverside

Down by the Riverside

"If there's hope for the human race, there's hope for the Hudson."

-Pete Seeger, 1969

In the 1960s, the iconic American folk singer Pete Seeger devised an audacious plan—to build a sailboat to save the polluted Hudson River. But the Clearwater was not just a beautiful wooden vessel; it was also a movement, intersecting environmentalism, civil rights, and antiwar activism. An intimate portrait of Pete and the grassroots community he anchored in the Hudson Valley for over forty years with his wife Toshi, Down by the Riverside shows how an unconventional campaign to save a beloved American waterway prompted a green revolution.

Join us after the screening for a Q&A with directors Jodie Childers and Dan Messina.

Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films
$11.50
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Orpheum Theatre
(845) 876 2515
info@upstatefilms.org
https://www.upstatefilms.org/now-playing-at-the-orpheum-saugerties

Artist Group Info

Jodie Childers
kewtenfilms@gmail.com
https://riversidedoc.com
Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films
198 Main Street
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 876 2515
info@upstatefilms.org
https://www.upstatefilms.org/now-playing-at-the-orpheum-saugerties