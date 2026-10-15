Douglas Fairbanks in "The Thief of Baghdad'

Freely adapted from One Thousand and One Nights, the film tells the story of Ahmed, a thief (Douglas Fairbanks) who falls in love with the Caliph of Bagdad’s daughter. The Caliph has promised the princess’ hand in marriage to the prince that brings back the rarest treasure of the seven moons. This epic fantasy-adventure, considered to be one of the greatest silent films, impressed audiences with its spectacular production design and imaginative special effects. Silent Film with Live Accompaniment by Marta Waterman.