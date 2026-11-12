Dot Mandala Painted Mug Workshop
Dot Mandala Painted Mug Workshop
Create a one-of-a-kind coffee mug in this fun, beginner-friendly dot mandala painting workshop!
Join MaryMargaret of Dots4Days and learn how to use dot mandala techniques to transform a coffee mug into a colorful, personalized piece of art. No prior painting experience is necessary, and all supplies are included. You'll leave with a handmade creation you can proudly say, "I made that!"
Participants will have a choice of color palettes, including an alternative to the palette shown in the photo. Instructions will also be provided for finishing your mug at home by baking it in your own kitchen oven.
Shaker Heritage Society
$50-$55
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org