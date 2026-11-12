Create a one-of-a-kind coffee mug in this fun, beginner-friendly dot mandala painting workshop!

Join MaryMargaret of Dots4Days and learn how to use dot mandala techniques to transform a coffee mug into a colorful, personalized piece of art. No prior painting experience is necessary, and all supplies are included. You'll leave with a handmade creation you can proudly say, "I made that!"

Participants will have a choice of color palettes, including an alternative to the palette shown in the photo. Instructions will also be provided for finishing your mug at home by baking it in your own kitchen oven.