Do you Know Jane Colden, America’s First Woman Botanist? Garden Talk at Beatrix Farrand Garden
Do you Know Jane Colden, America’s First Woman Botanist? Garden Talk at Beatrix Farrand Garden
Do you Know Jane Colden, America’s First Woman Botanist?
Garden Talk at Beatrix Farrand Garden
Sat, Nov. 14, 10:30 am at 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park
For three hundred years after Colden’s birth, her story remained a mystery. Fenella Greig Heckscher, a retired NY physician now Hudson Valley native plant enthusiast, became fascinated with this pioneer through her love of native plants and has unveiled Colden’s legacy as one of the country’s great botanist. She has published Jane Colden’s “Botanic Manuscript” and will share Colden’s amazing story.
Reservations are required.
Visit BFG website www.BeatrixFarrandGarden.
Beatrix Farrand Garden
O to $15
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Beatrix Farrand Garden Association
ExecDir@bfgahydepark.org
Beatrix Farrand Garden
4097 Albany Post Rd.,Hyde Park, New York 12538
ExecDir@bfgahydepark.org