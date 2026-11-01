Do you Know Jane Colden, America’s First Woman Botanist?

Garden Talk at Beatrix Farrand Garden

Sat, Nov. 14, 10:30 am at 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park

For three hundred years after Colden’s birth, her story remained a mystery. Fenella Greig Heckscher, a retired NY physician now Hudson Valley native plant enthusiast, became fascinated with this pioneer through her love of native plants and has unveiled Colden’s legacy as one of the country’s great botanist. She has published Jane Colden’s “Botanic Manuscript” and will share Colden’s amazing story.

Reservations are required.

Visit BFG website www.BeatrixFarrandGarden.

