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Dinosaur Adventure in Albany, NY

Dinosaur Adventure in Albany, NY

Dinosaur Adventure Brings Life-Sized Dinosaurs to Albany
Albany, NY – September 18, 2026 – Kids can ride a dinosaur, bounce through dinosaur-themed bounce houses, and meet raptors up close this fall. Dinosaur Adventure lands at the Altamont Fairgrounds for one weekend only: October 3-4, 2026. The event features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed bounce houses, raptor encounters, and hands-on fossil digs.
Event Highlights:
• Life-sized, moving animatronic dinosaurs
• Dinosaur rides
• Raptor encounters and baby dinosaur meet-and-greets
• Dinosaur-themed bounce houses
“Families can expect an action-packed weekend with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and hands-on experiences designed to create unforgettable memories,” said Sanjay Syal, CEO.
General admission is $25 for adults, $35 for kids, with VIP upgrades available.
For full event details please visit: https://dinosauradventure.com/albany-ny/
Event Schedule:
Saturday, October 3, 2026: 9:00am – 8:00pm
Sunday, October 4, 2026: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Location:
Altamont Fairgrounds (Indoor Event)
Rt 146 at Arlington St. Altamont, NY 12009
About Dinosaur Adventure: Dinosaur Adventure brings life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and hands-on family fun to cities across

Altamont Fairgrounds (Indoor Event)
tickets start at $25.00
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pinnacle Production Group
6514126009

Artist Group Info

Steve Rajtar
steve@ppgshows.com
Pinnacle Production Group
Altamont Fairgrounds (Indoor Event)
Rt 146 at Arlington St.
Altamont, New York 12009