Dinosaur Adventure in Albany, NY

Dinosaur Adventure Brings Life-Sized Dinosaurs to Albany

Albany, NY – September 18, 2026 – Kids can ride a dinosaur, bounce through dinosaur-themed bounce houses, and meet raptors up close this fall. Dinosaur Adventure lands at the Altamont Fairgrounds for one weekend only: October 3-4, 2026. The event features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed bounce houses, raptor encounters, and hands-on fossil digs.

Event Highlights:

• Life-sized, moving animatronic dinosaurs

• Dinosaur rides

• Raptor encounters and baby dinosaur meet-and-greets

• Dinosaur-themed bounce houses

“Families can expect an action-packed weekend with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and hands-on experiences designed to create unforgettable memories,” said Sanjay Syal, CEO.

General admission is $25 for adults, $35 for kids, with VIP upgrades available.

For full event details please visit: https://dinosauradventure.com/albany-ny/

Event Schedule:

Saturday, October 3, 2026: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, October 4, 2026: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Location:

Altamont Fairgrounds (Indoor Event)

Rt 146 at Arlington St. Altamont, NY 12009

About Dinosaur Adventure: Dinosaur Adventure brings life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and hands-on family fun to cities across