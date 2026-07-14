Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at Greca Mediterranean Kitchen

Every meal at Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar is a delicious journey to Greece, and when you enjoy dinner here on July 23, you’ll also be supporting the Housatonic Valley Association’s environmental work in Litchfield County and beyond! Order a Meze Trio of three traditional Greek spreads before choosing between entrées like Grilled Faroe Island Salmon and the Greek Lamb Burger, and relax at this beautiful restaurant, right in the heart of New Milford, while you help HVA’s local efforts to enhance water quality and protect open spaces for generations to come. We hope to see you there!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.