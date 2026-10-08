de Blasiis Chamber Series Presents: Pianist Kotaro Fukuma

At the age of 20, Kotaro Fukuma became the first Japanese pianist to win the Cleveland International Piano Competition and receive the Chopin Prize. He studied at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris, the Berlin University of the Arts, and the International Piano Academy Lake Como.

Kotaro has given recitals at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, the Berlin Konzerthaus, Salle Gaveau, and Suntory Hall. He has also performed with renowned orchestras—both in Japan and abroad—including the Cleveland Orchestra, Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Dresden Philharmonic, Tonkünstler Orchestra, and NHK Symphony Orchestra, performing a repertoire of over 50 piano concertos. In July 2016, stepping in on short notice for the late Nelson Freire, he performed Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse under the baton of Tugan Sokhiev, earning great acclaim. His diverse activities also include collaborations with top figure skaters such as Stéphane Lambiel and performances with Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Mathieu Ganio in Paris.

Kotaro has released numerous recordings, including the “Beethoven Sonata Album” (Naxos); his 2023 release, “In Search of Fantasy – Scriabin & Rachmaninoff” (Naxos), was nominated for the International Classical Music Awards in Europe. On September 13, 2024, he released his 20th album, “Memories of Chopin” (Naxos), simultaneously in Japan and Europe to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his Japanese debut. In addition to his performance career, he produces the “Rare Piano Music” concert series—which showcases unusual piano works—and serves as a radio personality for OTTAVA and Bravo Web Station. He also garners attention from a wide range of audiences through his YouTube channel, where he shares performance videos, educational commentary, and live streams. Active both in Japan and abroad, he is known for his diverse repertoire, expressive power, and conceptual programming, as well as his ability to communicate in five languages. He has made numerous media appearances on programs such as TV Asahi’s Tetsuko no Heya and Untitled Concert, and NHK’s Classic Music Hall and Classic Club. He is the recipient of the 39th Japan Chopin Association Award and the 2024 Albéniz Medal (Spain).