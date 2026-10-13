Dancin’ with the Dead! Karaoke with the Living!

This Halloween, Bridge Street Theatre invites the community to party for a purpose! Join us Saturday, October 24, from 7–11 PM, for an evening of dancing, live karaoke, outrageous costumes, and Halloween revelry—all in support of the theatre's ongoing artistic and educational programming.

In the dark and moody Speakeasy, DJ Michael V of Primal Disco and Medicine Disco spins favorite songs by legendary artists who've left this world but whose music lives on. Known for creating vibrant, inclusive dance spaces where self-expression is celebrated and consent is sexy, Michael brings his signature spirit to the festivities.

Meanwhile, Lady Gigi of G-Spot Karaoke fame hosts “Karaoke with the Living” live on the Bridge Street Theatre MainStage! Sing your heart out or enjoy the show from the audience.

Come dressed to haunt, dazzle, or delight for a chance to win the $500 Best Costume prize! Cash bar available.

Tickets: $20 standard admission, limited $10 discounted tickets, or $30 “Help Someone Out” admission. Ages 21+.

https://bridgest.org/dancin-with-the-dead/