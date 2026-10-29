Crime on the Hudson: Gilded Age Pirates and River Thieves

Do you ever wonder if there were actual pirates on the Hudson River? Come and learn about a wild chapter in Hudson River history when mercenary sloops prowled the waterway, raiding mansions and plundering merchant ships.

The evening will begin with a brief lecture by an HRMM Educator on the real and sometimes legendary criminal activity along the Hudson in the 1860s and 1870s, followed by an immersive performance written and performed by Siren Theatre Company.