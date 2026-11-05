Crazy Chester - A Very Carrboro Tribute To The Band & The Last Waltz 50th Anniversary Tour w/ All Night Boogie Band

CRAZY CHESTER

Formed in early 2020 for a series of one-off events in the piedmont region of North Carolina, Crazy Chester is a homegrown tribute act to The Band. Crazy Chester’s care and attention to detail - from the instrumentation and horn charts to attire and presentation, without gimmicks - is a testament to the shared sense of duty to honor all members of The Band and their enduring legacy. All five members are formidable musicians in their own right: Charles Cleaver (Garth Hudson / keys, accordion, vocals) plays in such venerated groups as Fancy Gap, Scivic Rivers, and with the singer-songwriter Anne-Claire; Jones Bell (Richard Manuel / piano, vocals) is the frontman of Mellow Swells; Justin Ellis (Rick Danko / bass, vocals) is one-third of Slow Teeth plus his solo project Ravary; Rafael Green (Robbie Robertson / lead guitar) has his own self-titled band; Rob DiMauro (Levon Helm / vocals, drums) is arguably Carrboro’s most-called drummer. All of them also have worked in music education, impressing upon younger generations the importance of all genres of music.

Now approaching their 6th year of Thanksgiving weekend performances at the esteemed Cat’s Cradle venue in Carrboro, with a five-piece horn section and nearly a dozen guest artists (who perform as Ronnie Hawkins, Dr. John, Bobby Charles, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, and Ringo Starr), the core members of Crazy Chester are taking their show on a 10-day run up and down the East coast for the first time. They will be joined by Danny Grewen (trombone) and Georgia Moon (saxophones, acoustic guitar, vocals) for the duration as well as special guests sprinkled throughout the tour.

This concert will be played loud! From “Don't Do It” to “I Shall Be Released”, the majority of The Last Waltz will be performed each of the 10 nights - other notables include “Up On Cripple Creek”, “Shape I’m In”, and “It Makes No Difference”. Whether you are already a Band devotee or wanting to witness their vision and energy as a general appreciator of live music, there is sure to be something for everyone.

ALL NIGHT BOOGIE BAND

All Night Boogie Band is an award-winning blues, rock and soul-inspired band that formed in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Since 2021, the experienced quintet (and occasionally octet, with horns) has loudly expressed unique sound full of originality, vigor, and dedication to the resonance of great American music.

Their songs express their respect for the music that came before them, yet are still authentically unique. Fronted by a powerful female vocalist, the band fires on all cylinders, commanding attention. Their dynamic and high-energy live shows have been said to be “things of legend” where you’ll find it hard to stand still.