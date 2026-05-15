Tanya Marcuse and CPW Executive Director Brian Wallis will be in conversation about Marcuse’s CPW exhibition 'Woven | Deer: An Ecological Tapestry' and 'Book of Miracles', a recent body of work on view at The Hyde Collection. Together, Marcuse and Wallis will explore the interplay between photographic method and meaning, ecological peril, and how photography can express both wonder and mourning.

Following the conversation, Marcuse will sign copies of her recent book, Deer, (Roman Nvmerals and MW Editions, 2026) with an essay by David Campany.