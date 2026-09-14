© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC streaming is back online across all devices, including Alexa, Echo, our website and mobile apps.

Concert: Adventure + Jack Manley

Concert: Adventure + Jack Manley

ADVENTURE is a music project led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Antony DiGiacomo. Drawing from 1960s psychedelic garage rock, ’70s punk, and ’90s grunge, ADVENTURE combines raw energy, heavy guitars, and melodic songwriting. The band’s first full-length album, recorded at Clubhouse Studios, is due in Autumn 2026.
ADVENTURE on Spotify
Jack Manley
Manley is a local indie and alternative rock artist known for magnetic, emotionally raw performances and sweetly bitter songs that blend alternative and garage rock with post-punk
elements. His introspective work explores addiction, masculinity, grief, and recovery. His debut EP, Unmeasurable Terms, features Coheed and Cambria’s Josh Eppard on drums.

Rosendale Theatre Collective
$12.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Rosendale Theatre Collective
8456588989
info@rosendaletheatre.org
https://www.rosendaletheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Volunteer@rosendaletheatre.org
Rosendale Theatre Collective
408 Main Street
Rosendale, New York 12472
8456588989
info@rosendaletheatre.org
https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/movies/music-fan-series-presents-hallelujah-leonard-cohen-a-journey-a-song/