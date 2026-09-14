Concert: Adventure + Jack Manley

ADVENTURE is a music project led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Antony DiGiacomo. Drawing from 1960s psychedelic garage rock, ’70s punk, and ’90s grunge, ADVENTURE combines raw energy, heavy guitars, and melodic songwriting. The band’s first full-length album, recorded at Clubhouse Studios, is due in Autumn 2026.

ADVENTURE on Spotify

Jack Manley

Manley is a local indie and alternative rock artist known for magnetic, emotionally raw performances and sweetly bitter songs that blend alternative and garage rock with post-punk

elements. His introspective work explores addiction, masculinity, grief, and recovery. His debut EP, Unmeasurable Terms, features Coheed and Cambria’s Josh Eppard on drums.

