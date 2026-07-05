Columbia NE Repair Cafe Hosts New Lebanon Event
Columbia NE Repair Cafe Hosts New Lebanon Event
Don't toss it — fix it! Bring your broken household items to the Columbia NE Repair Café and let skilled volunteer repair coaches bring them back to life, free of charge. Fixers will be on hand for lawn mower repair (a just-added bonus for mowing season!), lamps and small electrical repairs, sewing and mending, knife and tool sharpening, woodworking, jewelry, bikes, general repairs, and more. Limit 2 items per person. The Columbia NE Repair Café is a collaboration of the Climate Smart Community Committees of Austerlitz, Chatham, Canaan, New Lebanon, and East Nassau. Questions? Contact Cara Humphrey at chumphrey@austerlitzny.com.
New Lebanon Community Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia NE Repair Cafe
9144751395
columbianerepaircafe@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
c*********@gmail.com
New Lebanon Community Center
523 SR 20New Lebanon , New York 12125
917 822 6319
ColmbiaNERepairCafe@gmail.com