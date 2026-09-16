Close Encounters With Music Opens Its 35th Season: Saluting the Clarinet

Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein, born in Belarus and raised in Israel, joins cellist and artistic director Yehuda Hanani for an afternoon of Mozart, Beethoven, Bartók and Gershwin as Close Encounters With Music opens its 35th season.

At the heart of the program are Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Quintet and Bartók’s Contrasts, written for Benny Goodman and violinist Joseph Szigeti—a remarkable meeting of musical worlds. Beethoven’s spirited Trio in B-flat major and music by Gershwin complete the program.

Fiterstein and Hanani perform with pianist Michael Chertock, violinists Xiao-Dong Wang and Helena Baillie, and violist Daniel Panner. Hanani’s lively commentary brings the composers and their cultural worlds into focus, adding stories and perspective to the listening experience.

All audience members are invited to the Afterglow reception following the concert to meet the performers and enjoy conversation.