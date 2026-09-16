© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Close Encounters With Music Opens Its 35th Season: Saluting the Clarinet

Close Encounters With Music Opens Its 35th Season: Saluting the Clarinet

Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein, born in Belarus and raised in Israel, joins cellist and artistic director Yehuda Hanani for an afternoon of Mozart, Beethoven, Bartók and Gershwin as Close Encounters With Music opens its 35th season.

At the heart of the program are Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Quintet and Bartók’s Contrasts, written for Benny Goodman and violinist Joseph Szigeti—a remarkable meeting of musical worlds. Beethoven’s spirited Trio in B-flat major and music by Gershwin complete the program.

Fiterstein and Hanani perform with pianist Michael Chertock, violinists Xiao-Dong Wang and Helena Baillie, and violist Daniel Panner. Hanani’s lively commentary brings the composers and their cultural worlds into focus, adding stories and perspective to the listening experience.

All audience members are invited to the Afterglow reception following the concert to meet the performers and enjoy conversation.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
35-60
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Close Encounters With Music
800-843-0778
cewmusic@aol.com
https//cewm.org

Artist Group Info

Alexander Fiterstein
https://www.fiterstein.org
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
16 Castle Street
Great Barrington, Massachusetts
413-528-0100
https://cewm.org/