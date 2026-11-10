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Close Encounters With Music: From Edith Piaf to Kurt Weill with Yael Rasooly

Close Encounters With Music: From Edith Piaf to Kurt Weill with Yael Rasooly

Kurt Weill’s cabaret world meets the French chanson tradition in “Come to the Cabaret! Paris and Weimar Berlin.” Singer, actress and puppeteer Yael Rasooly makes her Close Encounters With Music debut with pianist Daniel Rein and Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen. Tributes to Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich combine song, humor and visual storytelling.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4 p.m.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street, Great Barrington. T
ickets $35 and $60, plus processing fees;
cewm.org or 413-528-0100.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
35-60
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Close Encounters With Music
800-843-0778
cewmusic@aol.com
https//cewm.org

Artist Group Info

Yael Rasooly
caitlin@cewm.org
https://www.yael-rasooly.com/
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
16 Castle Street
Great Barrington, Massachusetts
413-528-0100
https://cewm.org/