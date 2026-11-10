Close Encounters With Music: From Edith Piaf to Kurt Weill with Yael Rasooly

Kurt Weill’s cabaret world meets the French chanson tradition in “Come to the Cabaret! Paris and Weimar Berlin.” Singer, actress and puppeteer Yael Rasooly makes her Close Encounters With Music debut with pianist Daniel Rein and Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen. Tributes to Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich combine song, humor and visual storytelling.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4 p.m.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

14 Castle Street, Great Barrington. T

ickets $35 and $60, plus processing fees;

cewm.org or 413-528-0100.