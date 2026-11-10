Close Encounters With Music: From Edith Piaf to Kurt Weill with Yael Rasooly
Close Encounters With Music: From Edith Piaf to Kurt Weill with Yael Rasooly
Kurt Weill’s cabaret world meets the French chanson tradition in “Come to the Cabaret! Paris and Weimar Berlin.” Singer, actress and puppeteer Yael Rasooly makes her Close Encounters With Music debut with pianist Daniel Rein and Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen. Tributes to Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich combine song, humor and visual storytelling.
Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4 p.m.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street, Great Barrington. T
ickets $35 and $60, plus processing fees;
cewm.org or 413-528-0100.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
35-60
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Close Encounters With Music
800-843-0778
cewmusic@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Yael Rasooly
caitlin@cewm.org
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
16 Castle StreetGreat Barrington, Massachusetts
413-528-0100