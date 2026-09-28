Clarion Concerts Presents Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective Live in Hudson

A unique opportunity to enjoy a special performance by Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective in partnership with Clarion Concerts. The event takes place at Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House, New York State's oldest surviving theater built in 1855, and originally served as Hudson's City Hall.

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective is known for imaginative programs that highlight celebrated chamber works alongside music by composers heard less often. Curated especially for the ensemble’s Hudson debut with Clarion Concerts, this program features two of Robert Schumann’s most beloved works: the lyrical Adagio and Allegro for horn and piano and the exuberant Piano Quintet in E-flat major.

Also featured is Ethel Smyth’s richly textured Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano and Eleanor Alberga’s dream-inspired Shining Gate of Morpheus, bringing distinctive voices and cultures to this program spanning the Romantic tradition to present day.

You don't want to miss this!