Clarinet, Cello & Piano: Sangwon Lee, Anne Legêne, Larry Wallach

Music at the Southfield Church presents an afternoon of chamber music with Sangwon Lee, clarinet; Anne Legêne, cello; and Larry Wallach, piano.

Sunday, November 15, 3:00-4:30 pm

Southfield Church, 234 Norfolk Road, Southfield Village, New Marlborough, MA

Free admission. A retiring collection will benefit the musicians. Ramp access.

ON THE PROGRAM

Ludwig van Beethoven, Trio in B-flat for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11

Victor Babin, Hillandale Waltzes for Clarinet and Piano (variations on a theme by J. N. Hummel)

Robert Muczynski, Fantasy Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 26 (composed 1969)

Max Bruch, Four Pieces for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, from Eight Pieces, Op. 83

THE ARTISTS

SANGWON LEE joined the Hartford Symphony as Principal Clarinet in 2023. He has performed with orchestras throughout New England, including the Boston Philharmonic, Berkshire Opera Festival, Vermont Symphony, Dartmouth Symphony, New Bedford Symphony, and Symphony New Hampshire. As a chamber musician, he shared the stage with the late Peter Serkin in multiple 2018 performances of the Beethoven and Mozart Quintets for Piano and Winds. A devoted teacher, he has coached clarinet sections at every level of the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, has taught clarinet, saxophone, and chamber music at the Bard Music Camp since 2016, and was an instructor of clarinet and saxophone at Simon's Rock College in Great Barrington. He holds a BM in Clarinet Performance and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MM in Critical, Curatorial, and Performance Studies from Bard College, and a Graduate Diploma from the New England Conservatory. His teachers include Daniel Gilbert and Thomas Martin.

Born in the Netherlands into a family of musicians, ANNE LEGÊNE performs chamber music regularly on cello and viola da gamba with her husband, pianist and harpsichordist Larry Wallach, with harpsichordist Mariken Palmboom, and with her sister, recorder virtuosa Eva Legêne. She is a member of the viol consorts Long & Away and the Arcadia Viols and has played with numerous ensembles and soloists in the Northeast. Until its closure, she conducted the chamber orchestra and the early music collegium at Bard College at Simon's Rock. She is a sought-after teacher of cello and viola da gamba at her home studio in Sheffield, MA. Anne received a Graduate Performance Diploma in Early Music at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, where she studied viola da gamba with Jane Hershey and baroque cello with Phoebe Carrai. Her undergraduate studies were at the Koninklijk Conservatorium in The Hague, Netherlands, where she studied cello with Jean Decroos, principal cellist of the Concertgebouw Orchestra.

LARRY WALLACH is an active keyboard player on piano and harpsichord, collaborating with Ronald Barron, Ronald Gorevic, Paul Green, the Avanti Wind Quintet, John Cheek, Daniel Stepner, Stephen Hammer, Lucy Bardo, Susanna Ogata, Allan Dean, the Berkshire Bach Society Chorus, Crescendo, Anne and Eva Legêne, and many others. His compositions, primarily chamber music, have been performed across the United States. In 2020, his orchestral composition "Species of Motion" was recorded by the Janacek Philharmonic in the Czech Republic and performed by The Orchestra Now at Bard College at Simon's Rock, where he was on the faculty as Livingston Hall Chair in Music until he retired in 2024. Holding a PhD in Musicology from Columbia University, he has published articles about Charles Ives and Johannes Brahms. His music reviews have appeared online in the Berkshire Review of the Arts and currently appear on the Berkshire Edge website.

More information: thesouthfieldchurch.org | music@thesouthfieldchurch.org