Chopping Mall with Mall Video Store short & Glam Stroker

You’ll shop till you drop…dead! Join Sleepover Trading Co. for another Sleepover Saturday celebration as they screen the ultimate after-hours mall massacre: Chopping Mall aka Killbots! To make things extra special, the feature will be paired with the brand-new short documentary Mall Video Store, showcasing Static Tape Video, an independent video store located inside a Michigan shopping mall.

In 1986’s Roger Corman-produced Chopping Mall, a group of teens decide to camp out overnight in their local mall only to find that lightning turns its high-tech “Killbot” security robots into laser-firing maniacs. Expect exploding heads, food court carnage and a body count to rival any Black Friday. The cult cast features Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), and B-movie royalty Dick Miller, Paul Bartel and Mary Woronov in scene-stealing cameos.

Come early for a free VHS swap meet from 5:30 to 7:00pm. Then the movie will kick off at 7:00pm with horror hostess Glam Stroker and Mall Video Store, the 2026 short from Nick Nummerdor and Andrew J. Morgan of Little Cabin Films.