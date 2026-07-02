Charenee Wade at the VJC

Charenee Wade at the Vermont Jazz Center

THURSDAY July 23 @ 7:30 PM

Vocalist Charenee Wade performs an opening concert for the summer vocal intensive she will be

leading July 23- 26, 2026.

New York City artist Charenee Wade has earned international recognition for her ingenuity, vibrancy, & vocal dexterity.

She currently serves on the faculty at the Aaron Copland School of Music, the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, & The Juilliard School.

Wade has performed at venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Apollo, & The Jazz Standard, as well as major festivals around the world, including the Montreux Jazz Festival, Copenhagen Jazz Festival, Istanbul Jazz Festival, Spoleto Festival, Savannah Music Festival, Bern Jazz Festival, & the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, among many others.

“Ms. Wade is a jazz singer of commanding skill, an heir to the legacies of Betty Carter and Carmen McRae.” – Nate Chinen, New York Times

She will be accompanied by Eugene Uman (piano), James Macdonald (bass) & Claire Arenius (drums).

$20+ general admission (sliding scale)

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1

eugene@vtjazz.org

www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro, VT 05301