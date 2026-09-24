Charcoal and Pastel Drawing

6 Sundays

November 1, 8, 15, 22, December 6, 13 (Snow Date: December 20)

10am- 1pm

-----------------------------------------

This class is designed for anyone interested in learning to draw in charcoal and pencil. Students will develop their skills through exercises in still life, geometric forms, plaster casts, and portrait studies. The class covers line, mark, gesture, contour lines, tonal value, light and shadow, shape and volume, grayscale, texture, and pattern. Emphasis is placed on foundational drawing skills and observation with dry materials.

-----------------------------------------

Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

-----------------------------------------

We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art