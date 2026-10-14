Broadway Training Center of Westchester’s Production of Come From Away Nov. 20-22

Broadway Training Center (BTC) has been creating theater non-stop and nurturing a sense of community for 35 years, nestled in the historic village of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. The nationally awarded youth theater group is delighted to bring Come From Away to the Irvington Theater this November! Inspired by the true events of September 11, 2001, this musical acts as a beacon of hope and kindness during one of our country’s darkest moments. Audiences are bound to leave the theater feeling uplifted and inspired by the best of humanity. The show will feature the school's prestigious Fall Combined Ensemble Program, which is directed by BTC’s Artistic Directors of over 20 years, Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos.

Arts Editors and Reporters: Please call 914-478-7065 to arrange for press passes or an interview with one of the artistic directors. Additional photos and videos are available on request.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCES

Broadway Training Center of Westchester presents Come From Away

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos

Performed by the BTC Combined Fall Ensemble Program

Rated PG

Take the entire family on an unforgettable journey of kindness, courage, and the extraordinary power of human connection with Come From Away. Based on the remarkable true story of the 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001, this uplifting musical celebrates the compassion that emerged on that tragic day. As frightened travelers from around the world find themselves welcomed by a community of just 9,000 residents, strangers become neighbors, cultures collide in heartwarming and humorous ways, and lasting friendships are forged. Filled with an energetic Celtic-inspired score, unforgettable characters, and moments of laughter and hope, Come From Away is a moving theatrical experience that reminds us of the goodness people are capable of when they come together. It's a powerful celebration of generosity, resilience, and the enduring belief that even in times of uncertainty, humanity shines brightest.

The original Broadway production of Come From Away opened in 2017, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The musical quickly became an international sensation, earning seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. It also received the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and has captivated audiences around the world with productions across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Broadway production was filmed and released on Apple TV+ in 2021. This gave even more folks access to this incredible musical from the comfort of their own homes during a time when live theater was just starting to come back following the COVID-19 shut down. Inspired by the real people who opened their hearts to thousands of strangers, Come From Away continues to resonate with audiences through its timeless message of compassion and community. Don't miss this unforgettable, uplifting story. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll leave feeling hopeful.

"A celebration of the best of humankind... This is a musical that restores your faith in people." –The Guardian

WHEN: Fri. November 20, 2026, 7:00 pm; Sat. November 21, 2026, 7:00 pm; Sun. November 22, 2026, 3:00 pm

TICKETS: www.BroadwayTraining.com/Tickets

Adult: $25.00

Children/Students & Seniors: $20.00

Tickets are $3 more at the door. All sales are final.

WHERE: Irvington Theater; 85 Main Street, Irvington, NY 10533

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour, 45 minutes, no intermission

ABOUT BROADWAY TRAINING CENTER: Based in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Broadway Training Center of Westchester is a premier performing arts school that provides year-long training programs in acting, voice, dance, and performance ensembles for grades K-12 and adults. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, BTC is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about its Youth, Teen, and Adult Enrichment programs, please visit www.BroadwayTraining.com or call 914-478-7065. Media Contact: Heather LoSchiavo, Managing Director: development@BroadwayTraining.com