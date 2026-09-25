Book Talk and Signing
Book Talk and Signing
Ira Baumgarten, producer of the multi-media project Shapeshifters: Bodies Like Water, will give a brief presentation on the project and will have copies of the book of the same name for purchase and signing. All proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit benefitting the LGBTQ+ community in Albany. Shapeshifters honors the deep connections between the body, land, and queer wisdom.
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Opalka Gallery
opalka@sage.edu
Artist Group Info
Ira Baumgarten
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
140 New Scotland AveAlbany, New York 12208
opalka@sage.edu