© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Book Talk and Signing

Book Talk and Signing

Ira Baumgarten, producer of the multi-media project Shapeshifters: Bodies Like Water, will give a brief presentation on the project and will have copies of the book of the same name for purchase and signing. All proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit benefitting the LGBTQ+ community in Albany. Shapeshifters honors the deep connections between the body, land, and queer wisdom.

Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Opalka Gallery
opalka@sage.edu
opalka.sage.edu

Artist Group Info

Ira Baumgarten
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
140 New Scotland Ave
Albany, New York 12208
opalka@sage.edu