Holiday Pop-Up plus Book, Bake, Chili Sale

Nov. 7 at St. Gregory's Woodstock

WOODSTOCK—St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Woodstock will host its Book, Bake & Chili Sale plus Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday, November 7 from 9 am to 3 pm.

The sale will feature 10 holiday vendors plus many varieties of delicious chili, baked goods and a wide selection of nearly new books timed for winter reading season. St. Gregory's is located at 2578 Route 212, just east of the village of Woodstock.