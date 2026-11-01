Book, Bake & Chili Sale Plus Holiday Pop-Up
Book, Bake & Chili Sale Plus Holiday Pop-Up
Holiday Pop-Up plus Book, Bake, Chili Sale
Nov. 7 at St. Gregory's Woodstock
WOODSTOCK—St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Woodstock will host its Book, Bake & Chili Sale plus Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday, November 7 from 9 am to 3 pm.
The sale will feature 10 holiday vendors plus many varieties of delicious chili, baked goods and a wide selection of nearly new books timed for winter reading season. St. Gregory's is located at 2578 Route 212, just east of the village of Woodstock.
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
$2 and up
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
8456798800
scott.widmeyer@widmeyer.com
Artist Group Info
scott.widmeyer@finnpartners.com
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
2578 Route 212Woodstock, New York 12498
8456798800
scott.widmeyer@widmeyer.com