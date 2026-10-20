Bill McKibben: A Momentous Year–Sun, Heat, and Democracy

Free, but registration is required. Please reserve tickets only if you are sure you will attend. At 6:35, we will release any unfilled registered seats to others.

Light refreshments will be served

Info: membership@berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org

Berkshire Community Land Trust (BCLT) presents A Momentous Year–Sun, Heat, and Democracy, a talk with Bill McKibben. McKibben is a contributing writer to The New Yorker and a founder of Third Act, which organizes people over the age of 60 to work on climate and racial justice. He founded the first global grassroots climate campaign, 350.org, and serves as the Schumann Distinguished Professor in Residence at Middlebury College in Vermont. In 2014, he was awarded the Right Livelihood Prize, sometimes called the ‘alternative Nobel,’ in the Swedish Parliament. He's also won the Gandhi Peace Award and honorary degrees from 19 colleges and universities. He has written more than twenty books about the environment, including his first, The End of Nature, published in 1989, The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened, and his latest book is Here Comes the Sun.

McKibben will be introduced by Melissa Hoffer, who has served for four years as Governor Healey’s Climate Chief and head of the Governor’s Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience. She will be transitioning from that role in November to become president of Vermont Law and Graduate School starting December 1.

The talk will be preceded by brief annual meetings for the sister community land trust organizations, Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires (CLTSB) and Berkshire Community Land Trust (BCLT). The Bookstore will have Mr. McKibben's books for sale at the event, but he will not be able to sign copies.

This environmental conservation lecture is presented with the support of Housatonic Heritage.