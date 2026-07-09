Berkshire High Peaks Festival Opens 17th Season with Free Faculty Concert

The Berkshire High Peaks Festival launches its 17th season with Moonlight Sonatas, the Festival's annual Faculty Concert, on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at The Tannery at The Darrow School in New Lebanon.

Before spending two weeks mentoring gifted young musicians from around the world, the Festival's internationally acclaimed faculty takes the stage together for an evening of chamber music featuring works by Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, and Kreisler.

The program concludes with a complete performance of Antonín Dvořák's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81, one of the most beloved and enduring masterpieces in the chamber music repertoire.

The faculty includes Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani; mezzo-soprano Julia Bentley of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and the Grammy-nominated New Budapest Orpheum Society; violinists Ari Isaacman-Beck of the Dalí String Quartet and James Stern; violist Anthony Devroye of the Avalon String Quartet; pianists Alexander Shtarkman of the Peabody Institute and Max Levinson of Boston Conservatory at Berklee and New England Conservatory; pianist Tatiana Lokhina; and cellist Kivie Cahn-Lipman.

Presented free to the public, the concert offers a rare opportunity to hear internationally acclaimed artists perform together in an intimate setting as the Festival begins its newest chapter at The Darrow School.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

7:00 p.m.

The Tannery at The Darrow School

110 Darrow Road, New Lebanon, NY

Free admission. More information: CEWM.org