Banned Books Readout

Join community members, authors, actors, musicians, poets, educators, and advocates for an inspiring evening celebrating the freedom to read and the power of ideas. As book challenges and bans continue to rise across the country, join us on October 6 from 6-7:30pm at the Albany Public Library where local performers will read powerful passages from books that have been banned or challenged, illustrating themes of free speech, intellectual freedom, privacy, and the importance of resisting censorship. This event is presented by the New York Civil Liberties Union and Albany Public Library, among other partners.