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Banned Books Readout

Banned Books Readout

Join community members, authors, actors, musicians, poets, educators, and advocates for an inspiring evening celebrating the freedom to read and the power of ideas. As book challenges and bans continue to rise across the country, join us on October 6 from 6-7:30pm at the Albany Public Library where local performers will read powerful passages from books that have been banned or challenged, illustrating themes of free speech, intellectual freedom, privacy, and the importance of resisting censorship. This event is presented by the New York Civil Liberties Union and Albany Public Library, among other partners.

Albany Public Library Main Branch
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New York Civil Liberties Union
518-436-8594
mtrimble@nyclu.org
https://www.nyclu.org/en/events/nyclu-annual-meeting-focus-albany-housing-crisis
Albany Public Library Main Branch
161 Washington Avenue
Albany, New York 12210