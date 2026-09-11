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Bandwagon Summer Series: Kotoko Brass

Bandwagon Summer Series: Kotoko Brass

Kotoko Brass blends Central Ghanaian drumming, Caribbean grooves, and New Orleans-style horns into “propulsive, infectious party music.” Their high-energy, cross-cultural sound is rooted in rhythm, movement, collaboration, and celebration.

The Putney Inn Field
$24-28
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Kotoko Brass
kotokobrass@gmail.com
https://www.kotokobrass.com/
The Putney Inn Field
57 Putney Landing Rd.
Putney, Vermont 05346