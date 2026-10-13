Author Event: Fire & Freedom-New York & the Haudenosaunee in the Revolution

Meet historians Dr. Elana Krischer Schimmel and Dr. Thomas Wermuth, featured in the new edited volume Fire and Freedom: The American Revolution in New York. Dr. Krischer Schimmel and Dr. Wermuth will discuss their contributions to this important new work on New York State's Revolutionary history, followed by a Q&A from the audience and reception. The Q&A will also include discussion from the ACHA on public history, community response, and approaches for inclusive history during the on-going commemoration of our nation's 250th.

