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Artist Talk: Pass The Salt - An Abstract Exhibit by ransome

Artist Talk: Pass The Salt - An Abstract Exhibit by ransome

ransome received his MFA from Lesley University. In his practice he combines acrylic paint with an array of found, created, and purchased papers. His work embraces the spontaneity in jazz and the resourcefulness of rural Gee's Bend quilters, utilizing materials at hand to collage and paint to blend a unique yet personal creation.

ransome’s work has been the subject of solo exhibitions at Opalka Gallery, Albany, NY; Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston, SC; and Geary, Millerton, NY. Group shows include the 2023 Center for Maine Contemporary Art Biennial, Rockland, ME; An Unpredictable Time & Place, MASS MoCA, North Adams, MA; 47th Presentation of Art on Paper, Weatherspoon Museum, Greensboro, NC; as well as exhibitions at the Visual Art Center of New Jersey, Summit, NJ; Band of Vices, Los Angeles, CA, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), Winston-Salem, NC; The Dorsky Museum, New Paltz, NY; and the Katonah Museum, Katonah, NY.

The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

ransome
https://www.ransomeart.com/
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane Street
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
www.thesketchbookgallery.com