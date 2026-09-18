ArtEast Open Studio Tour

The annual tour takes place over two weekends, October 17–18 and October 24–25, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, during one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Hudson Valley.

This year's tour features 19 participating artists at 11 studio locations (with several artists sharing studio or gallery spaces). Visitors will discover an exciting variety of artwork spanning a wide range of media and styles, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, assemblage, woodworking, fiber arts, and pottery. There's truly something to inspire every art lover

