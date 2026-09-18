ArtEast Open Studio Tour
ArtEast Open Studio Tour
The annual tour takes place over two weekends, October 17–18 and October 24–25, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, during one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Hudson Valley.
This year's tour features 19 participating artists at 11 studio locations (with several artists sharing studio or gallery spaces). Visitors will discover an exciting variety of artwork spanning a wide range of media and styles, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, assemblage, woodworking, fiber arts, and pottery. There's truly something to inspire every art lover
ArtEast Dutchess Open Studios
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
ArtEast Dutchess
1-845-416-6942
donna.castelluccio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
donna.castelluccio@gmail.com
ArtEast Dutchess Open Studios
28 RAVINE RDPawling, New York 12564
1-845-416-6942
donna.castelluccio@gmail.com