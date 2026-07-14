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Art Omi: Music in the Barn

Art Omi: Music in the Barn

Join us for an informal concert of new, experimental music created during the course of the Art Omi: Music Residency 2026 on Saturday, August 29 from 5–7 PM. Musicians from a multitude of traditions and genres combine their approaches for novel and unforeseeable results!

Free and open to all ages. RSVP appreciated. Walk-ins always welcome.

Parking on the grass is available next to the Studio Barn.

Art Omi
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22
Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/calendar/trick-or-treat-in-the-park