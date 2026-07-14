Art Omi: Music in the Barn
Art Omi: Music in the Barn
Join us for an informal concert of new, experimental music created during the course of the Art Omi: Music Residency 2026 on Saturday, August 29 from 5–7 PM. Musicians from a multitude of traditions and genres combine their approaches for novel and unforeseeable results!
Free and open to all ages. RSVP appreciated. Walk-ins always welcome.
Parking on the grass is available next to the Studio Barn.
Art Omi
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org