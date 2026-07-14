Art Omi: Music in the Barn

Join us for an informal concert of new, experimental music created during the course of the Art Omi: Music Residency 2026 on Saturday, August 29 from 5–7 PM. Musicians from a multitude of traditions and genres combine their approaches for novel and unforeseeable results!

Free and open to all ages. RSVP appreciated. Walk-ins always welcome.

Parking on the grass is available next to the Studio Barn.