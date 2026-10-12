Explore the colorful and imaginative world of pictorial maps in Armchair Traveler: The Pictorial Maps of Michael R. Stone ’80, on view at Tremaine Gallery at The Hotchkiss School from November 3, 2026, through January 24, 2027. Curated by Joan Baldwin, Curator of Special Collections at The Hotchkiss School, the exhibition features a selection of maps from the collection of Hotchkiss alumnus Michael R. Stone ’80. Created between 1900 and 1960, these illustrated maps offer unexpected glimpses into history, culture, and everyday life, with subjects ranging from Harvard’s campus and Disney Studios to the New Deal and American folk music.

Join us for the opening reception on Saturday, November 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tremaine Gallery, 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Connecticut. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

The gallery is closed Nov, 21 – Nov, 30 and Dec, 17 – Jan, 4.

Gallery hours are Tues – Closed Mon, Sat 10 AM – 4 PM, Sun Noon – 4 PM