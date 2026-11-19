6 Mondays, 6 - 8:30 pm

January 25, February 1, 8, 22, March 1, 8 (No Class 02/15, Snow Date 03/15)

16 +

Limit 6

Working on paper, this class will be 6-weeks of visual storytelling through animation. Projects will be self-driven—from narrative to completely abstract—it’s up to you. We’ll learn about general rules of thumb for telling a story and basic animation concepts. What this class offers is one-on-one guidance from instructor John Quinn as well as peer-to-peer feedback from our collaborative environment. We’ll make short little “micro-films”.

All materials and equipment are provided.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Full Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art