Andrew Wells-Oberegger Trio

Andrew Wells-Oberegger is a Canadian composer, musical arranger, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He has been professionally involved in the early and world music scenes for over twenty years and is known for his mastery of an impressive variety of instruments such as classical guitar, renaissance lute, oud, bagpipes, saz, mandolin, bouzouki and santoor. Relying on a solid academic training coupled with his knowledge of international musical traditions gained through masterclasses around the world, he adds singing as well as playing various flutes and three singular types of percussion —daff, req and Italian tamburello — to the extended list of his possibilities.

He has been featured on more than twenty albums with various ensembles including La Nef, La Mandragore, ESEM, Cercamon, De Lònga and La Strada. Five of these records have won Opus Awards, including one in particular, awarded to ESEM in the "World Music and Traditional Quebec Music" category, which Wells-Oberegger recorded and produced himself. Many of the projects bearing his signature were also nominated at the ADISQ gala in the "Best Album - World Music" category, at the Opus Awards and at the Canadian Folk Music Awards between 2008 and 2018. Andrew Wells-Oberegger's particular expertise has led to him being called upon not only as a performer, but also as a composer and musical director. In this triple role, he notably took part in Udistik Orkestra, a show produced by La Nef and nominated for an Opus Award as "Show of the Year - World Music". In addition, he has been collaborating for several years on music for films ("Metallic Blues", "St-Tite, Far West, PQ", "L'hiver de Léon") and video games (for Ubisoft and Behavior) with Robert Marcel Lepage, Michel Cusson, Grégoire Jeay, Luc Boivin, Normand Roger and Luc St-Pierre.

In this sense, 2020 has marked a turning point in the artist’s career. In response to a so far unequalled need for creation, he decided to put his compositions forward for the first time. With the aspiration to immortalize hitherto ephemeral pieces, Wells-Oberegger’s debut solo album - LONG WAY HOME - evokes the road, filled with encounters and unexpected events, that leads towards oneself. The musician finds a good balance between intellectuality and feelings as he delicately crafts stories that do well without language and from which emerge melancholy and appeasement. Seemingly intellectual, the artist's approach is also intimate and gives way to a certain intuitive dimension. As a result, each of his musical pieces is like a vibrant narrative waiting to unfold. With LONG WAY HOME, Andrew Wells-Oberegger revisits world music without slipping into clichés and draws colourful, multi-layered universes that one shall imagine oneself living into.

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TICKETS:

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $20

General Admission: $30

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $40

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Our events are tiered through a three ticket system labelled Community, General Admission, and Pay-It-Forward to provide a more equitable and accessible balance to attendees.

All of these ticketing tiers offer the same general admission seating experience while also giving us the ability to offer a small batch of “Community” tickets at a lower tier to those in the community that do not have the funds to comfortably meet our General Admission price.

“Community” tickets can be claimed without proof of need, and we trust that those that need the offering will use it. The “Pay-It-Forward” tier is for those in the community that have the funds to purchase a ticket that helps to subsidize the community ticket category for each event.

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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VENUE ACCESSIBILITY:

We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.