The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra invites you to “An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment” on Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 PM. The WSO will perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

The concert will be held at the Woodstock Playhouse, 4 Playhouse Lane, Woodstock NY 12498.

Tickets are available at https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org or by calling (845) 679-6900; Adults $40, Seniors and Veterans $35, and Students $10.

For information about the WSO, visit https://www.woodstocksymphony.org or call (845) 266-3517.

