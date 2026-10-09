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An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment

An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment

The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra invites you to “An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment” on Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 PM. The WSO will perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.
The concert will be held at the Woodstock Playhouse, 4 Playhouse Lane, Woodstock NY 12498.
Tickets are available at https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org or by calling (845) 679-6900; Adults $40, Seniors and Veterans $35, and Students $10.
For information about the WSO, visit https://www.woodstocksymphony.org or call (845) 266-3517.

Woodstock Playhouse
40/35/10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra
845-266-3517
wchorchestra@aol.com
https://www.woodstocksymphony.org/team-1
Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill Road
Woodstock, New York 12498
845-679-6900
WoodstockPlayhouseCGM@gmail.com
https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org/woodstocksymphony