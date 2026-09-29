American String Quartet Performs Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Schubert

Join us in celebrating the world-renowned American String Quartet as they embark on their final year on tour, bringing their distinctive sound to Newburgh one last time on Sunday, Oct. 18th at 3p.m. in St. George’s Church, 105 Grand Street. The program features Beethoven’s String Quartet, Opus 18, No. 6; Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden,” and Shostakovich’s String Quartet, Opus 110, No. 8. Tickets are available at the door (cash or check only), or online at NewburghChamberMusic.org - $40 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $10 for students. The audience is invited to meet the quartet at a reception after the concert.