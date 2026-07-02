American Legion Post 1092 250th Anniversary Community Block Party

Hello,

On behalf of the American Legion Post 1092 Auxiliary, I'd like to invite you to help us spread the word about our 250th Anniversary Community Block Party on Sunday, July 12.

The event will take place at the American Legion Post 1092, 1809 Union Street in Niskayuna, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This free community event will feature local vendors, food vendors, live entertainment, children's activities, family fun, and much more. Beyond the festivities, it's an opportunity to support local small businesses, honor our veterans, and bring families together as we celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.

We hope you'll consider sharing our event with your audience through your community calendar, newspaper, radio station, television station, website, or social media platforms.

If you're interested in featuring the event before July 12, I'd be happy to schedule an interview or provide additional information. You're also warmly invited to attend the event to capture photos, video, or speak with organizers, vendors, and attendees. We'd love to have you join us!

I've attached our event flyer for your convenience.

Thank you for supporting local organizations and community events. We appreciate your time and consideration and hope to see you at the Block Party!

Warm regards,

Kimberly Durkee

Vendor Coordinator

American Legion Post 1092 Auxiliary

Email: ked1202@gmail.com

Cell: 518-878-6524