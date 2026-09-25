Albany Pro Musica - A Lifted Lamp

Inspired by Emma Lazarus’s sonnet “The New Colossus,” immortalized beside the Statue of Liberty, A Lifted Lamp celebrates the diverse voices and musical traditions that have shaped America.

Journey with Albany Pro Musica across centuries, continents, and languages through music of longing, resilience, hope, and belonging—and toward the unfinished, ever-hopeful American promise of freedom and opportunity: a beacon of light in a dark world.

A Lifted Lamp offers both inspiration and invitation. The program moves from the expansive optimism of the opening work, Norman Dello Joio's "A Jubilant Song," through pieces touching on German, Irish, Korean, Puerto Rican, and Haitian traditions. The second half is built around Lazarus's poem itself, and includes a setting of "The New Colossus" by APM’s composer-in-residence Robert Paterson, along with works by Joel Thompson, Rafael Amor, Rosephanye Powell, Ysaye Barnwell, and Moses Hogan. The concert closes with Frank La Rocca's arrangement of Samuel Ward’s "America the Beautiful" and Irving Berlin's "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor," arranged by Roy Ringwald. The collegiate choruses from the University at Albany, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and SUNY Schenectady will join APM for this finale, offering a memorable close to this inspiring performance.

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Join us after the concert for a Global Food Fair!

Albany Pro Musica is pleased to partner with The Arts Center of the Capital Region and several Troy restaurants, including Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen and The Seasonings House, to showcase Troy’s vibrant global food community. Join us for conversation, reflection, and an activity that unites people across the world: breaking bread, together. Separate ticket required.