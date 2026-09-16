The Alasdair Fraser Band brings together legendary Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser with sons Galen and Cameron Fraser and Galen’s Castilian wife, María San Miguel. Blending Scottish and Iberian traditions, the family quartet moves from fiery dance tunes and lyrical airs to original compositions, rich harmonies, and inventive string arrangements. Alasdair—hailed as “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling”—brings virtuosity and joyful spontaneity to a vibrant sound rooted in heritage and alive in the present.