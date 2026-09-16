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Alasdair Fraser Band

Alasdair Fraser Band

The Alasdair Fraser Band brings together legendary Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser with sons Galen and Cameron Fraser and Galen’s Castilian wife, María San Miguel. Blending Scottish and Iberian traditions, the family quartet moves from fiery dance tunes and lyrical airs to original compositions, rich harmonies, and inventive string arrangements. Alasdair—hailed as “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling”—brings virtuosity and joyful spontaneity to a vibrant sound rooted in heritage and alive in the present.

Next Stage Arts
$10-30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Alasdair Fraser Band
mail@alasdairfraser.com
https://alasdairfraser.com/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/