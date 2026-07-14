Act It Out, Talk It Out
Act It Out, Talk It Out
Join us on Friday, July 31 from 6pm-9pm at our Act It Out, Talk It Out - A Mental Health Forum presented by the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council at the Commonpoint Bronx Center! Featuring real life actors improv and a therapeutic wellness panel. We will have food, Resources, Giveaways, & Much More - Come Be Apart of a Real Life Healthy Crowd Conversation.
Date and Time: Friday, July 31, 6pm-9pm
Location: Commonpoint Bronx Center (1665 Hoe Avenue, NY 10460)
Admission is free but pre-registration is requested below. For more information, contact jjimenez@commonpoint.org or 718-619-8838.
Commonpoint Bronx Center
0
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Commonpoint Bronx Center
1111110000
communicationsintern@commonpoint.org
Commonpoint Bronx Center
1665 Hoe AvenueBronx, New York 10460
718-619-8838
jjimenez@commonpoint.org