Join us on Friday, July 31 from 6pm-9pm at our Act It Out, Talk It Out - A Mental Health Forum presented by the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council at the Commonpoint Bronx Center! Featuring real life actors improv and a therapeutic wellness panel. We will have food, Resources, Giveaways, & Much More - Come Be Apart of a Real Life Healthy Crowd Conversation.

Date and Time: Friday, July 31, 6pm-9pm

Location: Commonpoint Bronx Center (1665 Hoe Avenue, NY 10460)

Admission is free but pre-registration is requested below. For more information, contact jjimenez@commonpoint.org or 718-619-8838.