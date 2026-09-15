A Tasting Party, for the kids without the kids

A Tasting Party Oct. 24

SALISBURY — A Tasting Party and silent auction, for the kids without the kids, will be Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeville Town Grove (42 Ethan Allen St.). Salisbury Wines will present wine, beer and more with hors d’oeuvres by Theresa Freund of Freund’s Farm in East Canaan. Silent auction items include gift certificates to local businesses, gift baskets and more. The party will beneﬁt Housatonic Child Care Center.

Tickets are $50 at the door, $45 before the event, and are available for purchase at: Housatonic Child Care Center, 30B Salmon Kill Road; Salisbury Wines, 19 Main Street; the Salisbury General Store, 20 Main Street; at housatonicchildcare.org/wine-tasting or by calling 860-435-9694. For more information email housatonicchildcarecenter@gmail.com or call 860-435-9694.