The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum presents A Reading Frederick Douglass Together Book Club, with sessions facilitated by Dr. Ousmane K. Power-Greene on October 10th and Dr. Nick Bromell on November 7th at 12:15pm. Book club materials will be available for pick up at the event and online, and sessions will be held at the Hadley Public Library in the Community Room at 50 Middle St, Hadley, MA 01035. Register at the ticketing link for the free book club, and find out more about this and other programming at www.pphmuseum.org/events. Reading Frederick Douglass Together events are funded in part by Mass Humanities.