A Little Wilder
A Little Wilder
'A Little Wilder' brings together Cadence Giersbach, Wendy Hollender, Allyson Levy, Mary Jane Nusbaum, Kelly M O’Brien, Soli Pierce, and Millicent Young for a small works exhibition and holiday pop-up exploring the living world. Gallery features original artwork, with many more affordable pieces by the artists in the adjoining retail pop-up. Opening reception Friday, December 4, 5–7 p.m.; Saturday noon–6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Material Projects Space
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Material Projects Space
3019066425
kelly@kellyobrien.art
Artist Group Info
Kelly M O'Brien
kelly@kellyobrien.art
Material Projects Space
6 Market StreetEllenville, New York 12428
301-906-6425
kelly@kellyobrien.art