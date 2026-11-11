'A Little Wilder' brings together Cadence Giersbach, Wendy Hollender, Allyson Levy, Mary Jane Nusbaum, Kelly M O’Brien, Soli Pierce, and Millicent Young for a small works exhibition and holiday pop-up exploring the living world. Gallery features original artwork, with many more affordable pieces by the artists in the adjoining retail pop-up. Opening reception Friday, December 4, 5–7 p.m.; Saturday noon–6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.